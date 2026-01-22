Wicked: For Good Didn't Get A Single Oscar Nomination — Here's Why

Well, well, well. The Oscar nominations are locked in, and 2025's sequel "Wicked: For Good" didn't exactly match the soaring heights of "Wicked: Part One," which released in 2024 and scored a whopping ten nominations for its effort. In fact, "Wicked: For Good" received zero nominations for the 98th Academy Awards. Why is that?

"Wicked: For Good" is not a good movie. That's why.

When I first saw "Wicked: For Good" in theaters, I'll admit the musical theater kid that still lurks in my soul was charmed by, well, parts of it — the duet that gives the movie its subtitle, performed by vocal superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera as witches Elphaba and Glinda, was genuinely lovely. The rest of the movie is a stinker, though, which is something I've realized as I get more distance from my viewing experience. That's almost definitely the reason that, when Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman announced the nominees that will be honored at the 98th annual Academy Awards in March of this year, we didn't hear the word "wicked" at all; the movie received no love at all from Academy voters.

Again, I'm not going to ask what happened here, but I'll simply tell you, again, that "Wicked: For Good" is not a well-constructed movie and frankly didn't deserve any major Oscar nominations; more than anything else, I'm genuinely relieved that the Academy didn't simply give it a bunch of nominations just because the first one did well. Still, it is admittedly sort of shocking to see this sequel fall from grace so spectacularly. Here's why "Wicked: For Good" left Oscar nominations morning completely empty-handed, and how even the movie's shining star couldn't work her way into a crowded, competitive acting category.