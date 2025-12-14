What Is Category Fraud? The Oscars Controversy, Explained

People complain about the Academy Awards every year, and sometimes, those complaints have merit. "Green Book" winning Best Picture is obviously insane, and with the utmost respect to Jamie Lee Curtis and her Oscar for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," that performance beating out Angela Bassett's astounding turn in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" still feels wrong. The thing too few people are mad about when it comes to the Oscars, though, is category fraud.

What is category fraud, exactly? Basically, in the lead-up to the Oscar nominations every year, major studios throw their weight behind specific performers to try and win one of those coveted nominations, particularly in the lead and supporting acting categories — which, unlike the now-sprawling Best Picture category, is capped at five nominees each. As they try to increase their chances of actually winning one of those Oscars by way of one of these talented lead or supporting performers, studios will sometimes submit someone, based on screen time and the importance of their characters, into the objectively wrong category.

There are some great and very recent examples of this. The 2025 Academy Awards gave supporting statuettes to Kieran Culkin for "A Real Pain" and Zoe Saldaña for (the somewhat hilariously troubled) "Emilia Pérez," but neither of those actors played supporting roles. They were co-leads or even outright leads alongside Jesse Eisenberg in the former film and Karla Sofía Gascón in the latter. What happened here is that the respective studios behind "A Real Pain" and "Emilia Pérez" — Searchlight Pictures and Pathé, respectively — wanted to give Culkin and Saldaña better shots at winning in the supporting categories by avoiding what the studios viewed as the more competitive lead categories. This practice is shady, and it's been happening for decades.