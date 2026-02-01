How X-Men '97 Limited Morph's Shape-Shifting Abilities With One Definitive Rule

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"X-Men '97" was a show geared towards those who felt nostalgia for "X-Men: The Animated Series," which was a hugely important show for Marvel in the '90s. But it was more than solely a nostalgia play. The new series was completely divorced from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which allowed it to truly be its own thing while honoring the legacy of what came before. A big part of that was including beloved characters such as Cyclops, Storm, and the shape-shifting Morph.

While Morph can change into just about any mutant he pleases, the creators of the show did have a rule to help limit his abilities so he didn't become too overpowered. In the book "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series," series director and producer John Castorena explained the definitive rule he and his colleagues used when it came to Morph's powers. In short, it's all about the physical elements and not about mimicking mutant abilities. Here's what Castorena had to say about it:

"The definitive rule we came up with is that Morph can adhere to any physical attributes of anyone that they morph into. For example, if Morph turns into Colossus or Juggernaut or Psylocke [from] the muscle memory of said character, Morph has to concentrate and regenerate those cells all the time for that. So for the metal skin, if they're doing Colossus, that comes at a cost. But what Morph cannot do is mimic any sort of mutant power ability, like laser fire, anything like that. That isn't the physical attribute of the character."

So, when "X-Men '97" let Morph briefly transform into the Hulk, he could Hulk out, so to speak, because his strength is a physical attribute. But he couldn't, for example, use Professor X's telekinetic powers, as that's a mutant ability.