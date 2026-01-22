Starfleet Academy Upholds A Classic Star Trek Tradition (But Some Fans Are Missing The Point)

School's in session, and so are spoilers. This article discusses major plot details up to episode 3 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

A deep, passionate rebuttal of the latest "Star Trek" controversy incoming ... just as soon as we can think of some relevant plant puns. On the surface, "Starfleet Academy" can probably be considered a major swerve from what fans are accustomed to from this franchise. Setting the action at school and centering on a class of impressionable cadets is something we've never seen before, at least to this degree. The young adult genre trappings may also be new, as is the emphasis on emotionally undeveloped teenagers and all the messy complications that come with that. But, at its root (get it? Like a plant? Never mind), it's perhaps not quite as radical as some of its detractors would have you think. If anything, it's abiding by one of the most fundamental, time-honored "Trek" traditions of all.

That's probably why episode 3 almost feels like a direct response to growing discontent — at least, among certain predictable circles of the "Star Trek" fanbase. Far more comedic than either of the first two episodes, "Vitus Reflux" tackles the classic idea of rival students engaging in a prank war. Rather than simply embrace the chaos for chaos' sake, however, the real heart and soul of the episode lies elsewhere. It's less to do with which competitive overachiever will come out on top between classmates/prospective team captains Genesis Lythe (Bella Shepard) and Darem Reymi (George Hawkins) and more about Holly Hunter's Chancellor Nahla Ake imparting crucial, plant-based lessons on empathy, leadership, and strategic thinking.

To some, this proves "Starfleet Academy" is too "preachy" and "lecturing" to its viewers. To the rest of us, well, this is what "Trek" has always been about.