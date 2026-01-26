Why X-Men '97 Gave Up Making Logical Sense Of The X-Mansion

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The "X-Men" franchise is filled with memorable iconography, ranging from Wolverine's Adamantium claws to the X-Men's signature jet, the Blackbird. At the center of it all is the X-Mansion, the large house that Professor Charles Xavier uses to house his school for gifted youngsters. In the world of the animated series "X-Men '97," the X-Mansion is important to the proceedings, but the series' creatives stopped trying to make logical sense of it along the way.

"This assignment taught me the extent to which we'd have to copy the original show on some designs — that extent being 110 percent," as Anthony Go Wu, who served as the production designer on the series, explained in the book "X-Men '97: The Art and Making of the Animated Series" by James Field. "The extra 10 percent is our best attempt at interpreting the nineties footage for modern resolutions."

Though Stan Lee wasn't a big fan of "X-Men: The Animated Series," it was hugely popular and helped to redefine the mutants in popular culture. "X-Men '97" served as a much-anticipated revival of that iteration of the franchise. Still, as Wu noted, getting the X-Mansion right was tricky.

"I started with a very plausible mansion design referencing colonial architecture," he added. "This house is such an important tether between 'X-Men: The Animated Series' and 'X-Men '97.'" However, getting a precise layout of the mansion proved to be a fool's errand: