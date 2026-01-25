Jake Gyllenhaal Made His Debut In An Oscar-Winning '90s Western

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jake Gyllenhaal is undeniably one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors. From his standout work in movies such as "Donnie Darko" to eventually becoming Mysterio in "Spider-Man: Far From Home," Gyllenhaal has been in many great movies over the years. He's been at this a long time, dating back to his time as a child actor in the early '90s. It all dates back to a smash hit, Oscar-winning Western with a star-studded cast.

The movie in question is "City Slickers," a Western/comedy directed by Ron Underwood, of "Tremors" and "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" fame. The movie centers on Mitch (Billy Crystal), who is terrified of his midlife crisis and convinces his pals Phil (Daniel Stern) and Ed (Bruno Kirby) to take part in a supervised cattle drive across the Southwest. Led by the gruff cowboy Curly (Jack Palance), they set out on a journey that proves to be more than they bargained for.

Gyllenhaal plays Mitch's son, Danny. Though not a big role, it was the role that set his career as an actor in motion. Speaking to NPR in 2015, Gyllenhaal reflected on how he got the role in a rather unconventional way. He had gone to a party with his parents, and Billy Crystal was there, who asked if Gyllenhaal would come in and read for his movie. As he recalled: