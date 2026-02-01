X-Men 97's Bastion Almost Made His Cartoon Debut In Another Marvel Show

"X-Men: The Animated Series" frequently adapted comic storylines with near manga-to-anime fidelity (near because the show sometimes swapped out certain characters, like using Jubilee to fill Kitty Pryde's role). The show introduced the pinnacles of the titanic Chris Claremont "X-Men" run to its young viewers: first "Days of Future Past" and then "The Phoenix Saga" and subsequent "Dark Phoenix Saga." The revival "X-Men '97" season 1 carried on that spirit, using storylines like "Trial of Magneto" for its second episode, "Inferno" for its third Two, and the 1997 crossover "Operation: Zero Tolerance," about the titular effort to wipe out all mutants.

In "X-Men '97," OZT's leader, the technopathic human-Sentinel hybrid Bastion/Sebastion Gilberti (Theo James), takes Cassandra Nova's place as the one who sets the Genosha genocide into motion. The animated Bastion's ethos that "tolerance is extinction" melds the two stories' titles and reflects the larger combination.

Since OZT failed, Bastion has returned here and there in "X-Men" comics, but "X-Men '97" was his animation debut. Yet it could've come more than a decade earlier: Bastion was meant to appear in the 2009 cartoon "Wolverine and the X-Men," and concept art (found on Facebook) was even drawn up for him:

Marvel Studios Animation

Marvel Studios Animation

However, "Wolverine and the X-Men" was canceled, with a truly massive cliffhanger ending never to be resolved. The show's planned season 2, which would've primarily adapted "Age of Apocalypse" but also worked in Bastion and "Operation: Zero Tolerance," was left unrealized.