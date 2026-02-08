X-Men: The Animated Series' Creative Team Almost Quit Over The Show's First Villains

The very first episode of the 1992 "X-Men" cartoon was called "Night of the Sentinels," because it pitted the X-Men against said two-story-tall mutant-hunting robots. But starting the series like that wasn't an easy choice.

You see, a few years prior in 1989, "X-Men" director/producer Larry Houston and producer/storyboard artist Will Meugniot had worked as producers on a previous "X-Men" cartoon pilot, "Pryde of the X-Men," where Kitty Pryde (Kath Soucie) joins the X-Men as they battle Magneto (Earl Boen) and his Brotherhood of Mutant Terrorists. Meugniot and Houston had wanted the villains of "Pryde" to be the Sentinels so they could focus the story on introducing the X-Men themselves. But the powers that be insisted on the Brotherhood, so as to advertise all the bad guys for a planned toyline.

That did "Pryde" in, Houston and Meugniot maintain, because it meant the pilot was too crammed with too many characters. Considering "Night of the Sentinels" succeeded where "Pryde" had failed, history has proven them right. As "X-Men" showrunner Eric Lewald explained to Inverse in 2022, the Sentinels are the perfect starter villains for anyone concocting a new "X-Men" story:

"They're these 30-foot robots trying to hurt people so everybody understands they're a menace without much backstory. That meant we'd have more time to focus on the X-Men and get to know them better."

When Houston, Meugniot, and co. got a second chance with "X-Men," they insisted that the Sentinels be the villains. Still, some people in charge were hesitant. Houston recalled to Inverse that they delivered an ultimatum: "The whole creative team said, 'If this is what you want to do, we're the wrong creative team for this show and we all quit.' That made them back off and we got to do 'Night of the Sentinels.'"