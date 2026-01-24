Why Leonardo DiCaprio Turned Down The Lead In Boogie Nights

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the last true movie stars we have. To his credit, he's fairly choosey with his projects and uses his clout to work with auteurs — no superhero movies for Leo! (It's advice that he passed on to Timothée Chalamet.) DiCaprio is now Martin Scorsese's go-to leading man (thanks to a recommendation from Robert De Niro), he's worked twice with Quentin Tarantino, etc. Yet, somehow, 2025's "One Battle After Another" was the first time DiCaprio had worked with director Paul Thomas Anderson, a fellow Gen X cinema icon.

Yet, in another timeline, DiCaprio and Anderson's stars could've exploded together in 1997. In his commentary for "Boogie Nights," Anderson revealed that DiCaprio was one of his primary choices to play the film's protagonist: young porn star Eddie Adams/"Dirk Diggler" (who was ultimately portrayed by Mark Wahlberg). PTA saw DiCaprio and Wahlberg act together in 1995's "The Basketball Diaries" and knew he wanted one of them as his leading man.

DiCaprio, though, was busy with another project — a little picture you may have heard of called "Titanic." In a 2025 conversation with Jennifer Lawrence (hosted by Variety), DiCaprio explained that the two movies "kind of overlapped in production." "Maybe it could've worked out," DiCaprio added wistfully, but at the time, he didn't want to risk that or spread himself too thin.

So, Anderson cast Wahlberg as Dirk, and the rest is history. Now, it's not like DiCaprio got a bad deal; having to choose between starring in "Boogie Nights" or "Titanic" is the definition of a good problem to have. But even so, DiCaprio has often listed not starring in "Boogie Nights" as one of his greatest regrets.