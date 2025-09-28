The Major Movie Role Ethan Hawke Is Glad He Lost To Leonardo DiCaprio

Ethan Hawke had always had the vibe of an artistic theatre kid rather than a movie star. He was shooting "Dead Poets Society" at 19 (his second feature), "Alive" and "Before Sunrise" in his early to mid-20s, and "Hamlet" at 30, while his contemporaries like Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ben Stiller were trying to get into the biggest and most crowd-pleasing movies. He pretty much stayed the course of an artist (even with "Training Day") and stuck to deeper, somber, more existential films that had something to say beyond simply being entertaining. If you look at his career and what he achieved over the years now, it's safe to say that his choices paid off in dividends.

As Hawke revealed in a recent interview with GQ, early stardom would've likely ruined him. He had a shot at it in the mid-'90s when he auditioned for James Cameron's epic box office juggernaut, "Titanic," for the lead role of Jack, which eventually went to DiCaprio, of course. Hawke explained that, in retrospect, he was fortunate not to get that kind of fame so early on. As he said:

"I don't think I would have handled that success as well as Leo. He was a f****** Beatle."

It was also lucky for us that instead of Cameron, he began working with another fantastic filmmaker, Richard Linklater, on one of the best (if not the best), most authentic and beautiful romantic drama trilogies that has ever graced the silver screen.