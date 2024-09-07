How 1997's Genetics-Bending Sci-Fi Gattaca Got Its Title

This post contains spoilers for "Gattaca."

Despite its tight budget, Andrew Niccol's "Gattaca" has always felt prescient, with its near-future storyline about genetic determinism undertaking an exploration of root-level societal discrimination in a world devoid of meaningful privacy. Here, technological advancements in genetic studies have prompted a genetic registry database — a rule book that classifies humans into problematic categories, deciding who is more "valid" in terms of their value to societal development and scientific advancement. Naturally conceived individuals are prone to be termed as "in-valids," as they are considered susceptible to genetic disorders or aberrations. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) is one such man, who can only dream of being an astronaut but never actualize such ambitions ... unless he resorts to unconventional means, like identity theft.

While the society in "Gattaca" does not legally condone genetic discrimination, those branded as "in-valids" face discrimination at every turn, as their births are deemed as ones hinging on faith, as opposed to the clinical nature of genetic selection. Vincent is made to feel inferior by his own parents, as his brother, Anton — who is conceived via genetic selection — serves as a constant reminder of Vincent's so-called genetic inferiority and the fact that he is susceptible to medical conditions and is unfit for certain professions. Even when looking for an entry-level job, genotype profiling is rampant, where qualifications, intelligence, or business acumen mean nothing compared to a "superior" genetic profile.

The crux of "Gattaca" is Vincent's efforts to impersonate Jerome Eugene Marrow (Jude Law), an ex-swimmer with an off-the-charts genetic profile who is currently wheelchair-bound after a car accident. Jerome willingly offers Vincent the opportunity to embody him — become a "borrowed ladder" — in exchange for a sustained lavish lifestyle. But as the film's very fabric delves into the intricacies of genetic makeup and DNA, what does the term "Gattaca" actually mean?