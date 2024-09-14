A Key Denzel Washington Scene In Training Day Led To Record-Low Test Screening Scores

Antoine Fuqua's 2001 cop drama "Training Day" is notable for its hellish tone, gritty photography, and amazing central performance from the incomparable Denzel Washington. Indeed, "Training Day" won Washington his second acting Academy Award for playing LAPD Detective Alonzo Harris, the most horrible and corrupt cop on the force. Ethan Hawke plays Jake Hoyt, the cop assigned to learn from Alonzo on the day before his promotion. Hoyt will get a disturbing crash course in how deeply the violence and corruption of the LAPD really runs.

Although Alonzo is a terrible person, he's an appealing villain, and many viewers came to love his gnashing and displays of brazen power. Alonzo's line "King Kong ain't got nothing on me," written by David Ayer, was briefly a part of the oft-repeated pop canon. "Training Day" was Fuqua's third feature as a director (after "The Replacement Killers" and "Bait"), but it was the first that put him on the map; he was previously known for music videos. Fuqua would go on to direct the three "Equalizer" movies, as well as many other middling Hollywood thrillers like "Tears of the Sun," "King Arthur," "Infinite," "Olympus Has Fallen," and "Brooklyn's Finest."

Of all those films, it seems, "Training Day" actually tested the most poorly. Before a film's release, and often before the film is wholly complete, studios will show test screenings to random audience members, trying to gauge if a better film can be salvaged in accordance with the audience's perceived tastes. It seems that test audiences hated "Training Day." According to Fuqua, speaking to Collider, audiences turned on his film because he had the temerity to kill Denzel Washington at the end. Washington was too deeply beloved an actor to die, even if he was playing a supervillain.