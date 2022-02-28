That Training Day Prequel Is Still Happening, And Now It Has A Title

Over the summer, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the SB144 bill, granting an extra $330 million in tax credits to the film and TV industry, on top of the $330 million the state already gives to Hollywood. As part of its incentives program, such credits enable companies to offset their state tax liability, and to keep production dollars in-state. Newsom is expected to give his signature to another bill (SB485) which will extend those credits through the year 2030. The California Film Commission has today announced the latest wave of tax credits for production, out of a frosty $149.2 million in credits across 30 films. Netflix came out once again with the lion's share at $60.3 million in state credits, beating out Disney ($27.2 million) and Amazon ($16 million) for a bigger slice of the pie. Warner Bros. snagged $16.2 million, and one of the first projects on the docket is a "Training Day" prequel from WB Studio Enterprises.

"Training Day: Day of the Riot" is set before the events of Antoine Fuqua's 2001 crime drama "Training Day," which stars Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke as a crooked L.A.P.D. narcotics cop and his greenhorn trainee. Together, the pair deals with the fallout from Washington's character's shady dealings over a twelve-hour period. The original is currently streaming on HBO Max, and highly recommended for its taut pacing and incredible performances. Don't take my word for it: Both Hawke and Washington got Oscar nominations for their efforts, with Denzel bringing home a Best Actor statue for his portrayal of Detective Alonzo Harris.

The prequel is said to hover around the volatile time of the L.A. Riots that kicked off after four L.A.P.D. officers were acquitted of assault in the beating of Rodney King, on April 29, 1992.