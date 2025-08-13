Leonardo DiCaprio's Biggest Hollywood Regret Is Missing Out On This Classic 1997 Movie

Not every actor can afford to be picky about the roles they end up taking. It's a brutal industry to be selective in. But if you see an upcoming film that stars an actor like Leonardo DiCaprio, that means he truly believes in the project. The teen heartthrob turned Academy Award-winning actor boasts quite the filmography having worked with such celebrated filmmakers as James Cameron ("Titanic"), Christopher Nolan ("Inception"), Steven Spielberg ("Catch Me If You Can"), and Sam Raimi ("The Quick and the Dead"). Working with any one of those names would give you some boost of credibility, but the fact that he's also fostered a working relationship with the legendary Martin Scorsese across six (soon to be seven with "Devil in the White City") films in two decades is a real feather in his cap. And now DiCaprio's next big role comes to us courtesy of one of our greatest working filmmakers in Paul Thomas Anderson.

Anderson's filmography is just one heavy hitter masterpiece after the other, including "Magnolia," "Punch-Drunk Love," and "The Master." He's a generational talent whose work demonstrates his near flawless ability to secure some of the best actors in the game and capture them to perfection, à la Daniel Day-Lewis in "There Will Be Blood" and "Phantom Thread." It seems pretty strange that Anderson hadn't already worked with DiCaprio before, given that they seem like a natural fit. Nevertheless, it's pretty exciting that these two artists are finally collaborating with "One Battle After Another."

In the anticipated action crime thriller, DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, a burned out revolutionary figure who ends up falling back into his old habits when his teenage daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) finds herself wrapped up in a terrible predicament. Warner Bros. may not seem to have any idea of how to market this movie to casual moviegoing audiences, but for my money, DiCaprio working alongside the likes of Regina Hall and Benicio del Toro in a PTA picture says everything I need to know about being there opening night. While it certainly feels like a gift for Anderson and DiCaprio working together at this point in time, their talents could have collided a lot sooner.