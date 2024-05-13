Leonardo DiCaprio Questioned One Of Titanic's Classic Moments

"Here's looking at you, kid."

"You're going to need a bigger boat."

"You talking to me?"

We obviously love writers around these parts, but sometimes, the best laid plans of a screenplay simply don't work out as intended. In rare instances when the film gods are really smiling down on a movie set, the result can sometimes be that improvised lines, like the three listed above, are etched into cinema history and end up becoming the most famous lines of their respective films. Such is the case with James Cameron's box office behemoth (and flat-out terrific film) "Titanic," which has several memorable lines, but thanks to Cameron utilizing it in his eventual Oscar speech, perhaps none are as famous as when Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack Dawson shouts "I'm the king of the world!" from the bow of the doomed ocean liner.

Despite that line being synonymous with "Titanic," it wasn't in Cameron's original script. In a 2019 interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb, Cameron explained that when he came up with it in the spur of the moment, his lead actor was initially hesitant about saying the line.

"It was made up on the spot. I was in a crane basket, and we were losing the light, and we had tried this and tried that, and we'd tried this line and that line, and nothing was really working. And I literally was just coming up snake eyes, and I said, 'All right. I got one for you. Just say, I'm the king of the world, and just spread your arms out wide and just be in the moment, and just love it and celebrate the moment.'"

It turns out DiCaprio, who turned 22 years old during production, apparently wasn't thrilled about the idea.