28 Years Later 3 Needs To Bring Back One Character – Their Story's Not Done Yet

This article contains major spoilers for "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple."

Put simply, "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" completely changes our understanding of this franchise. Dating back to director Danny Boyle's zombie classic "28 Days Later" in 2002, the world has been reckoning with those infected with the so-called Rage Virus. The latest movie, directed by Nia DaCosta, of "The Marvels" and "Candyman" fame, offers a new understanding of the virus through the alpha zombie known as Samson (Chi Lewis-Parry). We can only hope that we haven't seen the last of him.

"The Bone Temple" picks up in the immediate aftermath of the crazy ending of last year's "28 Years Later." We're dealing with two different storylines that eventually converge. One involves Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) who makes a pretty shocking discovery about the Rage Virus. The other focuses on Spike (Alfie Williams) and his new alliance with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) and his gang, which quickly becomes a violent nightmare.

Kelson ends up developing a unique relationship with Samson, as the two begin sharing morphine and going on, for lack of a better term, drug trips with one another. Through this, we learn that Kelson has been developing a theory about how to treat the Rage Virus. Through him, "The Bone Temple" offers our most thorough understanding of the Rage Virus yet.

By the end of the movie, after Kelson gives Samson a cocktail of drugs, he is indeed cured of his symptoms, which he's had since being swept up in the original outbreak when he was a boy. Kelson was successful. Unfortunately, Kelson is fatally wounded during the confrontation with Jimmy Crystal during the bonkers climax. That leaves us with a host of questions about what comes next.