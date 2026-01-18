The Rip: The Jake William Casiano Tribute Explained

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are famously the best of buddies in Hollywood, so what better genre for them to team up on than a buddy cop movie? In Joe Carnahan's new heist thriller "The Rip" (read /Film's review here) they star as Miami narcotics cops Dane Dumars and JD Byrne, respectively. The movie centers around the tactical team, led by Dumars, discovering $20 million of drug money in a stash house, kicking off a web of deceit and violence over which cop is or isn't dirty.

The movie's jacked-as-a-bodybuilder cast includes not just Damon and Affleck but also Steven Yeun, Kyle Chandler, Teyana Taylor, and more. However, listed before any of their names in the end credits is a tribute: "In Loving Memory of Jake William Casiano." That name has a true tragedy behind it.

The seed of "The Rip" was a real Miami drug bust in 2016 that found $24 million (reported on by the Miami Herald). Carnahan had heard about that from his friend Chris Casiano, a real Miami police officer. Per Carnahan's interview with /Film's Ben Pearson, the details of the movie's story are quite far away from real life. Still, Carnahan employed Casiano on "The Rip" as a technical advisor ... and not just to get a semi-accurate feel for the movie.

Casino's son, Jake William, was diagnosed with leukemia and sadly passed away in 2021 at age 11. The movie is a tribute to his memory. In an interview about "The Rip" with Gold Derby, Carnahan said: "It was really important to me that [Jake] be the first name you see, because you understood that there was a beating heart at the center [of the movie]."

Even so, getting that message right was a delicate act for Carnahan.