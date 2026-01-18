SNL Mocks Stranger Things Conformity Gate Craze & Netflix's Spin-Off Plans

"Stranger Things" came to a close at the end of 2025 with the show's fifth season. While the finale itself was almost perfect, except for one big mistake, some of the most passionate fans have been speaking out about their dissatisfaction with certain moments. So much so, in fact, that they were convinced that the so-called final episode was meant to be a massive illusion created by Vecna, and a secret ninth episode was coming to fix all the supposed problems. Dubbed "Conformity Gate" because of how the characters of "Stranger Things" went to to have supposedly predictable, boring endings to their stories, the theory came and went without being fulfilled.

But that made it perfect for "Saturday Night Live" to have some fun with host Finn Wolfhard by imagining not only what a "Conformity Gate" episode would have looked like but also concocting some potential spin-offs for Netflix to keep the "Stranger Things" train on the tracks.

"Stranger Things" fans will want to check this one out, because while it does poke fun at the series likely being milked like the cash cow it is, it also features cameos by none other than fellow cast members Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. Watch below!