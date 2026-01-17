Macaulay Culkin's Creepy '90s Thriller Is A Hidden Gem On Prime Video

Macaulay Culkin might be remembered as one of the most lovable scamps of the 1990s, but if his psychological thriller "The Good Son" had performed better than it did, he might also be remembered for playing an absolute psychopath. If you'd like to revisit, or indeed watch for the first time, this overlooked entry in the Culkin filmography, it's available right now on Prime Video.

If all Culkin ever did was star as Kevin McCallister in two "Home Alone" movies and play the lead role in 1994's "Richie Rich," he'd still be a legend. But the young star was actually much more prolific than most probably realize. Fans will no doubt recall him going toe to toe with John Candy's comedic might in 1989's "Uncle Buck" and very much holding his own. At the same time, he branched out from the realm of charming family comedies, with one of Culkin's earliest roles being in the beloved '80s crime thriller series "The Equalizer." The biggest departure from his more wholesome fare, however, came with 1993's "The Good Son," which, if nothing else, is fascinating for being the one time Culkin played an out and out evil-doer.

The film saw the young actor portray a disturbed child who attempts to bring his recently bereaved cousin, played by Elijah Wood, into the psychopath fold. The idea was for Culkin to demonstrate his range after making his name as a child star in beloved family comedies. It didn't quite work, but the result is undeniably compelling just for being so at odds with Culkin's other projects. As such, why not give it a look on Prime Video, assuming you're not in the mood for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's glum Netflix movie "The Rip?"