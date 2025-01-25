One Of Macaulay Culkin's Earliest Roles Was In A Beloved '80s Crime Thriller Series

Macaulay Culkin might not be as big a presence in Hollywood as he once was, but the actor will forever remain beloved to anybody that grew up in the '90s. That's not only due to the fact he played one of the most legendary on-screen scamps in Kevin McCallister for two "Home Alone" movies, but also because he will always be the kid with a McDonalds in his own house, thanks to him playing the title role in 1994's "Richie Rich." His endearing cheekiness equally paired so well with John Candy's Buck Russell in the sometimes-overlooked but perpetually charming "Uncle Buck."

If those were the only three roles Culkin ever played, that would be enough to maintain his standing as a '90s legend. But before he took an extended break from acting in 1994, the actor had a considerable career outside of those well-known films, including an upsetting departure from his more wholesome fare that involved him playing a sociopathic killer in the 1993 psychological thriller "The Good Son" — an R-rated horror role that a kid should never have played.

Even prior to his breakout turn in 1990's "Home Alone," Culkin had been working for a couple years in the industry, making his film debut as Cy Blue Black in Daniel Petrie's 1988 drama "Rocket Gibraltar." That same year, he also appeared on a TV show which proved to have a much longer-lasting legacy than the star surely realized at the time.