One Of Macaulay Culkin's Earliest Roles Was In A Beloved '80s Crime Thriller Series
Macaulay Culkin might not be as big a presence in Hollywood as he once was, but the actor will forever remain beloved to anybody that grew up in the '90s. That's not only due to the fact he played one of the most legendary on-screen scamps in Kevin McCallister for two "Home Alone" movies, but also because he will always be the kid with a McDonalds in his own house, thanks to him playing the title role in 1994's "Richie Rich." His endearing cheekiness equally paired so well with John Candy's Buck Russell in the sometimes-overlooked but perpetually charming "Uncle Buck."
If those were the only three roles Culkin ever played, that would be enough to maintain his standing as a '90s legend. But before he took an extended break from acting in 1994, the actor had a considerable career outside of those well-known films, including an upsetting departure from his more wholesome fare that involved him playing a sociopathic killer in the 1993 psychological thriller "The Good Son" — an R-rated horror role that a kid should never have played.
Even prior to his breakout turn in 1990's "Home Alone," Culkin had been working for a couple years in the industry, making his film debut as Cy Blue Black in Daniel Petrie's 1988 drama "Rocket Gibraltar." That same year, he also appeared on a TV show which proved to have a much longer-lasting legacy than the star surely realized at the time.
A pre-fame Macaulay Culkin played a kidnapping victim on TV
These days, audiences associate "The Equalizer" with Denzel Washington and his seemingly indestructible hero Robert McCall. Across three movies, Denzel has established a solid action franchise that is now set to continue with fourth and fifth "Equalizer" movies. Outside of that saga, Queen Latifah has taken on the "Equalizer" brand by playing a female version of the character on CBS' reboot series, currently in its fifth season. But the origins of Robert McCall go all the way back to the 1980s, when he was first played by British actor Edward Woodward in CBS' original series.
The show ran from 1985 to 1989, with Woodward playing a retired intelligence agent who offers his services to everyday folk who've been wronged in the course of their daily lives. Woodward passed away in 2009, before he could witness Denzel resurrect his most famous character for the big screen. In fact, there are very few actors still alive from the 1986 "Equalizer" series. But Macaulay Culkin happens to be one of them.
Yes, prior to playing Kevin McCallister for the first time, an even younger Culkin appeared in CBS' crime drama — as did a young William Zabka of "Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" fame. Whereas Zabka had a recurring role as McCall's son, Scott, however, an eight-year-old Culkin appeared in just one 1988 episode of "The Equalizer," playing a kidnapping victim named Paul Gephardt.
Macaulay Culkin's first credited TV role was on The Equalizer
The season 3 episode of "The Equalizer," titled "Something Green," would have served as Culkin's TV debut had he not appeared in the 1985 TV movie "The Midnight Hour." "The Equalizer" was, however, his first credited TV role, with Culkin playing the son of Swiss diplomat Raymond (Jon DeVries).
As the episode begins, Paul Gephardt is taken from his mother Mrs. Gephart (Lisa Eichorn)'s home. She immediately suspects her husband and calls in Edward Woodward's Robert McCall to help. He eventually discovers that Paul was actually taken by criminals who had been using his father to funnel money into Swiss bank accounts. After Raymond stole from these shady individuals, they took his son and demanded their money, making for a tricky web for McCall to untangle on his mission to retrieve Paul.
Just two years after he appeared in the episode, Culkin would be fronting "Home Alone" and his career would take off. That's pretty remarkable considering the younger actor had only been in a handful of projects between his "Equalizer" role and Chris Columbus' beloved Christmas classic. After that, aside from starring in NBC's animated series "Wish Kid" in 1991, Culkin would stay away from TV until taking his break from acting in 1994 — though he did lend his voice to an episode of "Frasier" that same year, becoming one of the show's major guest stars that we never actually got to see.
All that remains now is for Denzel Washington to bring Macaulay Culkin back to the "Eqaulizer" franchise in one of his forthcoming films and the circle will be complete.