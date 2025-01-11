The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The 1985 Equalizer TV Series

Long before Denzel Washington played the quietly lethal Robert McCall in the "Equalizer" movies, Edward Woodward portrayed the character on the original CBS TV series. "The Equalizer" aired on the network from 1985 to 1989 and starred Woodward as the retired intelligence agent who uses his skills to help bring justice to those who have been wronged in their day to day lives.

It's a remarkably durable formula that has not only birthed three Denzel-led movies (with fourth and fifth "Equalizer" movies already confirmed), but also a reboot series that stars Queen Latifah and which has run for five full seasons already. Each iteration of this franchise has brought something new to the table, but none of them could have existed without the original series from co-creators Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.

There was lots to love about the '80s show, which took a simple premise and, with the help of Woodward and a rotating cast of top guest stars, turned it into a show that continues to resonate some 40 years after it first debuted. Sadly, we've since lost many of the actors who appeared in "The Equalizer," with Woodward himself passing away back in 2009. As it stands, only a couple of main actors from the original series are with us today.