The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The 1985 Equalizer TV Series
Long before Denzel Washington played the quietly lethal Robert McCall in the "Equalizer" movies, Edward Woodward portrayed the character on the original CBS TV series. "The Equalizer" aired on the network from 1985 to 1989 and starred Woodward as the retired intelligence agent who uses his skills to help bring justice to those who have been wronged in their day to day lives.
It's a remarkably durable formula that has not only birthed three Denzel-led movies (with fourth and fifth "Equalizer" movies already confirmed), but also a reboot series that stars Queen Latifah and which has run for five full seasons already. Each iteration of this franchise has brought something new to the table, but none of them could have existed without the original series from co-creators Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim.
There was lots to love about the '80s show, which took a simple premise and, with the help of Woodward and a rotating cast of top guest stars, turned it into a show that continues to resonate some 40 years after it first debuted. Sadly, we've since lost many of the actors who appeared in "The Equalizer," with Woodward himself passing away back in 2009. As it stands, only a couple of main actors from the original series are with us today.
Keith Szarabajka (Mickey Kostmayer)
Complimenting his British co-star nicely, American actor Keith Szarabajka played Mickey Kostmayer on "The Equalizer." An ex-Navy SEAL who joined The Company upon Robert McCall's recommendation, Kostmayer first appeared in season 1, episode 2, and remained a part of the show for all four seasons, with McCall contacting him for help on many of his jobs.
Kostmayer was Szarabajka's first major TV role following his appearance in a single episode of "Miami Vice." After his tenure on the CBS series, however, he continued to work steadily, landing small roles on other well-known shows such as "Law & Order," "Babylon 5," and "Walker, Texas Ranger" throughout the '90s. He also had parts in a handful of films during the decade, but it wasn't until the 2000s that he began appearing in higher-profile projects.
After playing 18th century vampire hunter Daniel Holtz in 11 episodes of "Angel," Szarabajka played Gotham detective Gerard Stephens in "The Dark Knight" (which is still somehow better than you remember), where he had a memorable scene alongside Heath Ledger's Joker, who taunts Stephens about killing his colleagues. Szarabajka briefly reprised the role in "The Dark Knight Rises" before playing Adam Engell in "Argo." The actor has also lent his voice talents to several video games and his most recent film role was in 2023's "Art Thief."
William Zabka (Scott McCall)
Though he was only in 12 episodes, William Zabka played a fairly important role as Robert McCall's son, Scott. Zabka appeared across the series' four seasons as McCall reconnects with his previously estranged son, increasingly bringing him into the fold of his vigilante-for-hire business. Prior to "The Equalizer," Zabka was already well-known for playing Johnny Lawrence, the rival to Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso, in 1984's "The Karate Kid" — a role which he briefly reprised in 1986's "The Karate Kid Part II" before returning to the role more than 30 years later for the legacy sequel series "Cobra Kai."
Between his original 1984 portrayal of Lawrence and his more recent appearances as the character, Zabka not only found time to earn his black belt, but he also continued working as an actor, appearing in 1986's "Back to School" and 1988's "A Tiger's Tale." While working mostly in independent movies in the following decade, Zabka maintained a desire to become a filmmaker, and in 2002 wrote and produced the short film "Most," which earned an Oscar nomination in the Live Action Short Film category.
After a 2013 cameo appearance in "How I Met Your Mother," Zabka appeared as a fictionalized version of himself on a recurring basis in season 9 of the sitcom. A small role on an episode of "Psych" and parts in other independent films preceded Zabka's return to the role of Johnny Lawrence in 2018 for the first season of "Cobra Kai" — a role he would go on to play for all six seasons of the YouTube Red turned Netflix show. Sadly, however, it seems Zabka won't be part of the upcoming "Karate Kid: Legends" legacy sequel film.