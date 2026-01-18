The Rip Director Joe Carnahan Reveals The Movie That Got Away That He Would've Loved To Make [Exclusive]

Joe Carnahan has been a successful writer and director in Hollywood for a long time, helming the likes of "Smokin' Aces" and "The A-Team," among many others. But Carnahan is also one of those directors who has spent time developing a project only for his version to fall apart somewhere along the way. Of those movies that got away, which one would he have loved to make?

/Film's Ben Pearson recently spoke to Carnahan in honor of his new Netflix movie "The Rip" starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked if he could pick one project that never came to be, which one feels the most like it got away. Carnahan's answer? Not "Mission Impossible III," nor "Uncharted." Rather, it was his Pablo Escobar biopic "Killing Pablo." Here's what Carnahan had to say about it:

"I wish I could have made 'Killing Pablo' because I spent a lot of time on that book, and I really loved it and I thought I wrote a really good script. And at the same time, José Padilha and Wagner Moura come along and do 'Narcos,' and it's like, 'Well, that's dynamite. I can't even...' You know what I mean? It's like, what do I do? You can't complain, because they made something fantastic. But that was one I wish I could have, god, I wish we could have just gotten in there and done that at the time."

"Killing Pablo" was originally given the green light back in October 2007. At that time, Christian Bale ("Batman Begins") and Javier Bardem ("No Country for Old Men") were set to star. Unfortunately, the project eventually fell away, as these things often do.