George R. R. Martin's Canceled '90s Sci-Fi Series Could Have Been A Classic

Science fiction television in the 1990s was kind of a wild thing, evolving as new computer technology allowed for more advanced special effects. The police procedurals and standard dramas continued, but throughout the '90s there was a huge push towards sci-fi TV with dozens of shows that most folks today have never even heard about. Among them was "Doorways," a 1993 ABC pilot about a woman from a parallel Earth run by aliens who seeks refuge in our world, written by none other than "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin.

"Doorways" starred George Newbern as emergency room doctor Thomas Mason, who treats the injuries of Cat (Anne Le Guernec) after she comes into his hospital. Cat has escaped to our Earth using magic and is on the run from the servants of the alien Dark Lord. The show would have seen them taking different "doorways" into all kinds of alternate Earths as they attempted to escape and then fight the evil aliens on Cat's own world, but unfortunately the 90-minute pilot was never picked up to be made into a series. While "Doorways" never ended up being a show, the pilot featured some fun cast members, including "RoboCop" villain (and great on-set improvisor) Kurtwood Smith as an FBI agent investigating Cat and a pre-"The Matrix" Carrie-Anne Moss as Dr. Mason's girlfriend, Laura. It's kind of a shame "Doorways" was never picked up, because it could have been a real classic today.