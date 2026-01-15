How Starfleet Academy Is Redeeming Two Of The Most Disliked Star Trek Shows

Red alert! This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 and 2 of "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy."

Who had this on their "Star Trek" Bingo card? "Starfleet Academy" is already living up to its young-adult trappings, unapologetically pitching itself to a very different segment of the fanbase than most other "Star Trek" shows and movies before it. But, just when more traditional and old-school Trekkies might've thought that there wasn't much for them in this latest series, the spin-off goes out of its way to surprise us once more. The castings of Holly Hunter as our new captain/chancellor Nahla Ake and Paul Giamatti as the villainous Nus Braka are certainly meant to rope in viewers of a certain generation, but that's not the only appeal for more established "Trek" fans.

"Starfleet Academy" hasn't shied away from its connections to a pair of the franchise's redheaded stepchildren: "Voyager" and "Discovery." Neither show would rank near the top of most anyone's "Best of 'Star Trek'" lists, but that only makes it even bolder and more commendable that this show's creative team would lean so heavily on both. One would think that the safest play would be to rely on more beloved and widely-accepted aspects of the canon — not two of the most divisive and broadly disliked. Nevertheless, that's exactly what co-showrunners Noga Landau and Alex Kurtzman have done, and that's not even the most shocking part of it.

Against all odds, "Starfleet Academy" is actually redeeming those less well-received productions by taking the best of both and spinning them into something new. Here's how it's pulling it off so far.