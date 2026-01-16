The Pitt Season 2 Just Introduced Dr. Robby's New Love Interest, But It's All A Little Shady

Emergency! This article contains spoilers for "The Pitt" season 2, episode 2.

"The Pitt" season 2 adds several fresh faces to the staff of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, including Meta Golding's case manager, Noelle Hastings. However, it appears Hastings has done more than just administer patient cases since her arrival at the hospital, as a scene from episode 2 suggests that she and Noah Wyle's Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch have been seeing each other. At least, that's the implication, but this revelation comes alongside some suspicious looks from charge nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), who clearly isn't convinced that Robby's new relationship is good for him. Why? At this point, our guess is as good as yours.

We all love "The Pitt" for its medical accuracy and the way in which it immerses us in what feels like a real ER for 15 hours. We also love the way in which "The Pitt" tackles major cultural issues and maintains its sharp social commentary — something that's clearly front and center in season 2. But let's be honest. We also love the interpersonal drama. Viewers are surely just as eager to find out what's going on in the personal lives of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center staff as they are to see what bizarre and confounding medical cases come through the doors of the ER this season.

Thankfully, the show hasn't forgotten about the interpersonal drama, and in episode 2 of the second season, it seems the writers are setting the stage for plenty of that. Hastings and Robby's relationship remains somewhat mysterious, but Evans clearly isn't convinced, so what on earth is going on between the pair?