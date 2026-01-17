A 2024 Sci-Fi Horror Movie With A Superman Star Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

This post contains spoilers for "Alien: Romulus."

The longevity of the "Alien" franchise speaks for itself. Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi space horror opened up a new world of possibilities, leading to a string of franchise entries, two crossover films, and a more recent television series (FX's "Alien: Earth"). The series' primary draw is the Xenomorph, but it is possible to create a survival horror scenario without these creatures terrorizing everyone onboard. While "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" lean more towards human hubris and our contentious relationship with artificial intelligence, Fede Álvarez's "Alien: Romulus" reiterates the dehumanization inherent in corporate greed. "Romulus" doesn't really highlight anything that hasn't been said before, but it cycles through the high points of the "Alien" franchise to create a frenetic horror experience.

"Alien: Romulus," which is now available to stream on Prime Video, changes things up a bit with Rain (Cailee Spaeny), who has hit the quota at her blue-collar job and asks for a prompt transfer. After being denied, Rain is forced to extend her work contract, essentially trapping her inside the bleak Weyland-Yutani colony that never experiences sunlight. Her synthetic brother, Andy (David Jonsson), comes along after Rain decides to break free from her stifling existence, and she gathers a crew of like-minded folks to help make this risky escape. While they succeed, things take a dark turn soon after. Andy undergoes a sudden personality change once they reach the space station, Tyler (Archie Renaux) unwittingly releases a dozen vicious facehuggers, and Kay (Isabela Merced, who plays Hawkgirl in "Superman") — who is pregnant — experiences excruciating agony.

Álvarez toys with our foreknowledge about the franchise to build up fear, and the crew is plunged into an impossible situation with no way out.