Heated Rivalry's Original Series Soundtrack Finally Releases To Seduce Us All
If you're reading this, I'm sure that you, like me, have been mainlining the official "Heated Rivalry" playlist on Spotify for the last month, reigniting (or discovering) a love of French-language electropop like La Bronze and Alfa Rococo, the sensual melancholy of Baxter Dury, and indie rock bands like Wet Leg, Feist, and Wolf Parade. There's also the non-stop replay power of t.A.T.u. and Harrison's versions of "All The Things She Said" after the well-placed needle-drop in episode 4 completely obliterated a generation. The collaboration between show creator/director/writer Jacob Tierney and music supervisor Scotty Taylor has been nothing short of spectacular, helping to elevate the adaptation of Rachel Reid's New York Times Bestselling book series to one of the most talked-about TV shows of 2025.
Sound can truly make or break a moment, and "Heated Rivalry" provided a new blueprint for how showrunners should look to incorporate music into their stories. Wolf Parade's "I'll Believe in Anything" playing during the most pivotal moment of episode 5 has become such a sensation that the actual NHL has been playing the song (as well as "All The Things She Said" during regular-season games, sending audiences into a frenzy. But the soundtrack of "Heated Rivalry" isn't limited to licensed music. The show also boasts original songs from artist and composer Peter Peter (Canadian singer-songwriter) — songs that the fandom has been pleading and yearning for since the show's debut in November 2025.
Well, my fellow loons, I come with great news. The highly anticipated "Heated Rivalry" Original Series Soundtrack is not only coming for us all, but the two lead singles are finally available for you to listen to on non-stop repeat until your ears fall off the side of your head.
The most requested song from Heated Rivalry episode 2 is here
"Heated Rivalry" marks Peter Peter's scoring debut and he was chosen personally by showrunner and creator Jacob Tierney. Between the pulse-pounding electro music and the intimate songwriting present for the show's more emotional moments, this is one hell of an introduction for the composer. The first single available is "Rivalry," the techno theme that opens the first episode of "Heated Rivalry" and makes recurring appearances throughout the entire series. This song will undoubtedly go double platinum on everyone's gym playlists, especially for those sweating through elevated kettlebell Sumo squats to get glutes like a hockey player or competitively pedaling a race of sexual tension on stationary bikes.
But the big one for fans is the availability of "It's You," the sensual, immersive original song that plays when Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) have penetrative sex for the first time in Shane's Montreal apartment in episode 2. The song, which evokes the same feeling for anyone who was old enough to fall in love to the sounds of The Postal Service's "Such Great Heights" and cried through a broken heart to "The District Sleeps Alone Tonight," has burrowed into the psyche of fans all across the globe. This is the song that plants the seeds that lead to the eventual emotional barnburner of a season finale, when the relationship between the two main characters proves itself to be more than carnal release. It's a perfectly executed scene in every way, and that includes Peter Peter's breathtaking original song.
The full "Heated Rivalry" Original Series Soundtrack release is set for later this month via Milan Records, but the lead singles are now available on streaming platforms everywhere.