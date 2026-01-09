Heated Rivalry's Original Series Soundtrack Finally Releases To Seduce Us All

If you're reading this, I'm sure that you, like me, have been mainlining the official "Heated Rivalry" playlist on Spotify for the last month, reigniting (or discovering) a love of French-language electropop like La Bronze and Alfa Rococo, the sensual melancholy of Baxter Dury, and indie rock bands like Wet Leg, Feist, and Wolf Parade. There's also the non-stop replay power of t.A.T.u. and Harrison's versions of "All The Things She Said" after the well-placed needle-drop in episode 4 completely obliterated a generation. The collaboration between show creator/director/writer Jacob Tierney and music supervisor Scotty Taylor has been nothing short of spectacular, helping to elevate the adaptation of Rachel Reid's New York Times Bestselling book series to one of the most talked-about TV shows of 2025.

Sound can truly make or break a moment, and "Heated Rivalry" provided a new blueprint for how showrunners should look to incorporate music into their stories. Wolf Parade's "I'll Believe in Anything" playing during the most pivotal moment of episode 5 has become such a sensation that the actual NHL has been playing the song (as well as "All The Things She Said" during regular-season games, sending audiences into a frenzy. But the soundtrack of "Heated Rivalry" isn't limited to licensed music. The show also boasts original songs from artist and composer Peter Peter (Canadian singer-songwriter) — songs that the fandom has been pleading and yearning for since the show's debut in November 2025.

Well, my fellow loons, I come with great news. The highly anticipated "Heated Rivalry" Original Series Soundtrack is not only coming for us all, but the two lead singles are finally available for you to listen to on non-stop repeat until your ears fall off the side of your head.