Tom Cruise's Secret BTS Star Wars: Starfighter Role, Explained

Tom Cruise is one of the biggest movie stars of all time. "Star Wars" is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time. Now, the two have finally crossed paths. No, Cruise isn't suiting up as a Jedi or a swashbuckling smuggler ala Han Solo, but he did have a small part to play in the making of "Star Wars: Starfighter," the new movie starring Ryan Gosling that hits theaters next summer.

In a recent piece by the New York Times offering a behind-the-scenes peek at director Shawn Levy's new "Star Wars" movie, it's revealed that Cruise, who is coming fresh off of an honorary Oscar win, popped by the set to see what Levy and the crew were cooking up. The visit took place in November and Cruise landed his helicopter on set, with crew reportedly blasting the "Mission: Impossible" theme over the loudspeakers to set the tone.

The story states that Cruise just wanted to watch, but Levy was setting up a scene involving a lightsaber duel in the water. The director then jokingly suggested that the "Top Gun: Maverick" star jump behind one of the cameras, but before Levy knew it, the Times writer says Cruise "was up to his ankles in mud and pond water. He wore a look of great concentration as he stooped over a digital camera, trying to frame the perfect shot." Levy had this to say about it:

"Now when you see the movie you'll know that part of it was shot by Tom. I mean, how cool is that?"

"Last week Steven Spielberg was here. And now Tom Cruise is wielding a camera, ruining his very nice shoes," Levy said elsewhere in the piece. I guess it never hurts to have a helping hand from a guy like Cruise.