Anya Taylor-Joy's 2017 Horror Movie With A Stranger Things Star Is Streaming On Prime Video

Now that the divisive, mistake-ridden "Stranger Things" finale has come and gone, bereft fans are looking for ways to cope. While nothing could ever replace one of the biggest streaming shows in the world, perhaps a 2017 horror starring Anya-Taylor Joy and Charlie Heaton, who played Jonathan Byers in the Netflix show, might help?

"Marrowbone" is a psychological horror written and directed by Sergio G. Sánchez and executive produced by J.A. Bayona of "The Orphanage" and "Society of the Snow" fame. It didn't cause much of a stir upon its 2017 release, mostly because it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of an official release in Spain that October. The film was given a United Kingdom release the following year before going to digital platforms in late 2018, but never hit theaters in the United States and was pretty much forgotten soon after it arrived.

The critics didn't do much to help it either, with "Marrowbone" earning distinctly average reviews. But there might just be something here, especially for those looking to soothe their post-"Stranger Things" pain with anything that could be considered remotely adjacent to the Netflix series. If the fake ending theory known as "Conformity Gate" simply isn't doing it for you, "Marrowbone" is worth a look not only because it's interesting to see Heaton in a project that arrived a year after "Stranger Things" debuted, but because the movie does have a few things going for it beyond being a salve for an Eleven-less world, including a pre-"X" Mia Goth. As of this writing, the film is streaming on Prime Video.