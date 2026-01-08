Anya Taylor-Joy's 2017 Horror Movie With A Stranger Things Star Is Streaming On Prime Video
Now that the divisive, mistake-ridden "Stranger Things" finale has come and gone, bereft fans are looking for ways to cope. While nothing could ever replace one of the biggest streaming shows in the world, perhaps a 2017 horror starring Anya-Taylor Joy and Charlie Heaton, who played Jonathan Byers in the Netflix show, might help?
"Marrowbone" is a psychological horror written and directed by Sergio G. Sánchez and executive produced by J.A. Bayona of "The Orphanage" and "Society of the Snow" fame. It didn't cause much of a stir upon its 2017 release, mostly because it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of an official release in Spain that October. The film was given a United Kingdom release the following year before going to digital platforms in late 2018, but never hit theaters in the United States and was pretty much forgotten soon after it arrived.
The critics didn't do much to help it either, with "Marrowbone" earning distinctly average reviews. But there might just be something here, especially for those looking to soothe their post-"Stranger Things" pain with anything that could be considered remotely adjacent to the Netflix series. If the fake ending theory known as "Conformity Gate" simply isn't doing it for you, "Marrowbone" is worth a look not only because it's interesting to see Heaton in a project that arrived a year after "Stranger Things" debuted, but because the movie does have a few things going for it beyond being a salve for an Eleven-less world, including a pre-"X" Mia Goth. As of this writing, the film is streaming on Prime Video.
Marrowbone isn't without its chilling charms
"Marrowbone" is set in 1968 and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Allie, a girl living in rural Maine who befriends a group of four siblings who've just moved to the area. The Marrowbone siblings are made up of Jack (George MacKay), Jane (Mia Goth), Billy (Charlie Heaton), and the younger Sam (Matthew Stagg), and they've moved from their native England at the behest of their mother, Rose Fairbairn (Nicola Harrison). Now living in Rose's childhood home, known as the Marrowbone Residence, the group seem to be getting along well with their new life. But things soon take a turn for the worse after Rose's health goes downhill and she dies.
In order for Jack to become the legal guardian of his siblings, the Marrowbone clan must hide the fact that Rose has passed away until they can make the necessary legal arrangements. That isn't the easiest thing by itself, but making matters worse is the arrival of a sinister presence in the home. As things progress, horrific secrets about the siblings' parents emerge.
At the time of writing, "Marrowbone" has a 49% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Geoffrey Macnab of The Independent praising what he called a "lyrical and chilly affair" while lamenting the fact that "atmosphere is always foregrounded at the expense of plot." John DeFore of The Hollywood Reporter called the film "scary enough to please most genre buffs" and even opined that without the supernatural elements "you'd still have a drama well worth seeing." If you want to take his advice, "Marrowbone" is available on Prime Video at no extra cost for subscribers and can also be seen on Tubi, which, with its lack of any fees and surprisingly extensive catalog, is easily one of the best streaming services.