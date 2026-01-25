X-Men: The Animated Series' Gambit Actor Auditioned For A Major Live-Action Mutant Role
It's hard to picture now, but there was a time when Marvel was not a name at the top of the pop culture hierarchy. "X-Men: The Animated Series" helped to change all of that. The head of Fox Kids literally risked her career to get the show on the air, which proved to be a great decision. The show's success, indirectly, helped pave the way for the 2000s live-action "X-Men" movie, which was a watershed moment in the history of comic book movies, particularly for Marvel. One key actor from the animated series also auditioned for a role in the movie.
In a 2017 oral history tackling "X-Men: The Animated Series" published by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Chris Potter, who voiced Gambit in the show, revealed that he auditioned for the role of Cyclops. Even though that sounds like a big deal, Potter seemed less-than-interested in bringing Scott Summers to life. Here's what he had to say about it:
"They didn't have Gambit in the film, which is really unfortunate because I had the look and I was at the right age to play him. They had me audition for Cyclops, who I really didn't want to play. When I was at the audition, I remember reading and some young kid, who looked about 15 years old, stuck his head inside and then left. I thought he didn't know where he was, but it turned out it was Bryan Singer, the director."
Gambit wouldn't come to life in live-action until Taylor Kitsch played him in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."As for the role of Cyclops, the part eventually went to James Marsden, becoming a defining role in the actor's career. He played Cyclops three more times in "X2," "X-Men: The Last Stand," and briefly in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."
Chris Potter didn't want to play Cyclops in X-Men, but James Marsden did
"I wasn't really into comic books but when I got the role, I called some friends who were into comics and asked, 'what do I need to know about this guy?' and everybody said, he's the guy, he's the leader," Marsden said in a 2006 interview with Box Office Mojo, recalling what it was like landing the role of Cyclops. "I immediately called my friends and stopped at comic book shops and asked which comics to read. They were always very helpful. I knew this character was an icon."
"X-Men" was a big hit at the box office, taking in nearly $300 million. While "Blade" had been a decent hit for New Line in 1998, this proved that Marvel could be at the center of a genuine blockbuster. The "X-Men" franchise, all told, has generated more than $7.4 billion worldwide. Whether or not Potter was interested in playing Cyclops, it could have changed the course of his career, had things gone differently.
Potter has since returned to the Marvel universe, voicing Cable in "X-Men '97," which is one of the best-reviewed Marvel things ever. Potter has also had a healthy career, with parts on long-running shows like "Kung Fu: The Legend Continues" and "Heartland," while also starring in quite a few movies over the years.
Marsden, meanwhile, is once again suiting up as Cyclops in this year's "Avengers: Doomsday" alongside some of his other "X-Men" co-stars, including Patrick Stewart (Professor X) and Ian McKellen (Magneto). Marsden has also been a big part of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise in recent years, while also starring in shows like "Westworld" and "Dead to Me."