X-Men: The Animated Series' Gambit Actor Auditioned For A Major Live-Action Mutant Role

It's hard to picture now, but there was a time when Marvel was not a name at the top of the pop culture hierarchy. "X-Men: The Animated Series" helped to change all of that. The head of Fox Kids literally risked her career to get the show on the air, which proved to be a great decision. The show's success, indirectly, helped pave the way for the 2000s live-action "X-Men" movie, which was a watershed moment in the history of comic book movies, particularly for Marvel. One key actor from the animated series also auditioned for a role in the movie.

In a 2017 oral history tackling "X-Men: The Animated Series" published by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Chris Potter, who voiced Gambit in the show, revealed that he auditioned for the role of Cyclops. Even though that sounds like a big deal, Potter seemed less-than-interested in bringing Scott Summers to life. Here's what he had to say about it:

"They didn't have Gambit in the film, which is really unfortunate because I had the look and I was at the right age to play him. They had me audition for Cyclops, who I really didn't want to play. When I was at the audition, I remember reading and some young kid, who looked about 15 years old, stuck his head inside and then left. I thought he didn't know where he was, but it turned out it was Bryan Singer, the director."

Gambit wouldn't come to life in live-action until Taylor Kitsch played him in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."As for the role of Cyclops, the part eventually went to James Marsden, becoming a defining role in the actor's career. He played Cyclops three more times in "X2," "X-Men: The Last Stand," and briefly in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."