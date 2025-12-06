The Head Of Fox Kids Put Her Career On The Line To Make X-Men: The Animated Series

30 years after its release, "X-Men: The Animated Series" remains not only the best portrayal of its titular super team, but one of the best superhero cartoons ever made and one of the all-time greatest Marvel productions, period. It perfectly captured the source material and the characters, defining them for a whole new generation. It also featured a terrific blend of faithfully adapting comics storylines and putting new spins on them, while creating standalone episodes that build an overarching story at a time when that level of serialization was still somewhat rare.

Getting the show made was no easy task. Before "X-Men: The Animated Series" proved to be a big enough hit that it helped expedite the development of the 2000 "X-Men" live-action film, and long before it got a Disney+ revival show that was nominated for an Emmy, the producers and creators of the original series had to resort to all kinds of tricks to get the show greenlit. This included hoodwinking the studio into letting the cartoon use Jim Lee's 1992 character designs for the show.

But the animated series wouldn't have been possible without one executive who, in a sea of executives worth getting parodied by Seth Rogen in "The Studio," fought so hard to get this project made that she put her whole career on the line. I'm talking about the former President and CEO of Marvel Productions, and the former head of Fox Kids, Margaret Loesch.

As showrunner Eric Lewald told Marvel for a making-of feature, Loesch had tried and failed to get an "X-Men" show made for a decade, with studios believing the show to be too weird or "inside-comic-bookie." When faced with skepticism from her bosses at Fox, Loesch decided to bet her job on the success of the animated series' first season.