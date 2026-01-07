Heated Rivalry's Showrunner Directed A Coming-Of-Age Comedy You Must See

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The name on everyone's lips these days is Jacob Tierney, the show creator, writer, and director behind the sensational "Heated Rivalry." Tierney has been an industry mainstay and Canadian treasure since his years as a child actor, but the success of his adaptation of New York Times Bestseller Rachel Reid's queer hockey romance novels has elevated his status internationally beyond what he already enjoyed with hits like "Letterkenny" and "Shoresy." His approach to "Heated Rivalry" is the antithesis of all of American streaming's worst habits, and despite the first season ending on December 26, 2025, the show is (as of publication) still enjoying the #1 spot as the most-watched show on HBO Max here in the States. Season 2 of "Heated Rivalry" may be a ways away, but fortunately, Tierney has a fantastic filmography for fans looking to experience more of his artistic offerings.

One of his very best is the 2009 coming-of-age political comedy "The Trotsky," starring fellow Canadian treasure, Jay Baruchel. The story centers on 17 (and ¾) year old Leon Bronstein (Baruchel), who believes that he is the reincarnation of the political revolutionary Leon Trotsky, whose birth name was Bronstein. Leon has dedicated his life to following in his hero's footsteps, including trying to unionize his father's factory via a hunger strike, pursuing a woman nearly a decade his senior named Alexandra (Emily Hampshire) to replicate Trotsky's first marriage, and encouraging a student revolution after he's sent to a West Montreal public school and discovers the Student Union isn't an actual union.

"The Trotsky" possesses the same twisted sense of humor as a film like "Heathers" with the sensibilities of the "indie teen film" boom that arrived in the wake of "Juno," crafting the perfect coming-of-age story for politically radical high schoolers.