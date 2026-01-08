The Simpsons Season 37 Has Retired (But Not Killed) A Classic Character

This article contains spoilers for "The Simpsons" season 37, episode 13, "Seperance."

One of the benefits of being an animated television series like "The Simpsons" is that you don't need to have your characters grow across with each new season. Bart (Nancy Cartwright) and Lisa (Yeardley Smith) Simpson are still children being educated at Springfield Elementary, while Homer (Dan Castellaneta) is still the Safety Inspector of Sector 7-G at the nuclear power plant. The major changes are largely relegated to cultural reference points as the series enters a brand new decade. Continuity doesn't really matter in a series where no one truly ages. But every now and then, "The Simpsons" will make bold decisions that stay in place moving forward. Think of when the show killed off Maude Flanders in a mean-spirited T-shirt cannon accident in season 11 ("Alone Again, Natura-Diddily") and stuck to it. These kinds of events are usually spaced out, but season 37 has been making one significant change after another.

Earlier in the season, church organist Alice Glick dropped dead before an audience of Springfield's holy patrons ('Sashes to Sashes"). Last week's episode ("¡The Fall Guy-Yi-Yi!") not only made Bumblebee Man (Humberto Vélez) an actual character, but showed his origins in great detail. This week's episode ("Seperance") saw another significant change with one of Springfield's most memorable side characters, that of Duffman (Hank Azaria). First introduced in the banned season 9 episode "The City of New York Vs. Homer Simpson," Barry Duffman remained an athletic mascot for Duff Beer, who often spoke in the third person. He could often be recognized by his red hat, tights, and Duff beer belt. With his latest appearance, not only comes another Duffman bit, but the last one we'll ever see in "The Simpsons."