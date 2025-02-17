The Simpsons' Duffman Made His First Appearance In A Banned Episode

In the "The Simpsons" episode "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson" (September 21, 1997), Homer (Dan Castellaneta) is drinking at his local dive bar with his buddies. Everyone is having a good time except for Barney (also Castellaneta), an alcoholic who has, for the night, been chosen as his group's designated driver. Barney is already on edge, screaming that he needs beer soon when the dulcet strains of Yello's "Oh Yeah" interrupt his thoughts. Outside, the Duff Beer Partymobile pulls up, and Duff-branded corporate mascots file into Moe's Tavern. The party is about to begin, clearly as a corporate gimmick. In the middle of the fray is Duffman (Hank Azaria), a beer-themed superhero, who enters the room and asks if everyone is ready to "GET DUFFED!" He proceeds to distribute free beers to everyone. He offers Barney a free barrel of Duff Extra Cold. Barney has to refuse. He is in Hell.

When driving his drunken friends home, Barney finally snaps. He drops everyone off, then goes joyriding in Homer's car. The next morning, Homer gets a call from the New York Police Department, several states over. It seems his car is illegally parked, with a boot ... in the heart of Downtown Manhattan. Homer has to fly to New York to get his car back. Homer finds that his car was deposited right in between the World Trade Center buildings. As one might imagine, his efforts to extricate the vehicle leave him exhausted, filthy, and filled to the brim with crab juice and Khlav Kalash.

It's certainly not the best episode according to fans on IMDb, but it's likely because many of them haven't seen it. Because a large portion of "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson" is set right in between the World Trade Center towers, the episode was tastefully pulled from syndication after the events of September 11, 2001. This was confirmed by "Simpsons" writer/producer Bill Oakley on the "New York" DVD commentary track.

That means Duffman's debut was made unavailable.