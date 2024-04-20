A Simpsons Writer Busts Guns N' Roses' Bizarre Duff Beer Myth

When we think of fully realized fictional worlds, we tend to think of fantastical genre places like Middle-earth or the "Star Wars" universe. These are settings with intricate history and mythology; places not of our world.

One location we don't normally consider to be as intricate is Springfield. Plenty of sitcoms have fleshed-out worlds with characters the audience gets to know and care for over time, but few shows have as intricate a world with as much detail as "The Simpsons."

Sure, Springfield doesn't have fantasy elements or mythological creatures (most of the time), and it doesn't need them. This is as thoroughly constructed and fleshed out a world as "Dune," or Discworld, with its own unique history of deception, an abundance of colorful side characters like the enigmatic Dr. Marvin Monroe, a corrupt system of power, unique institutions, and more.

Before you light up your torches, think about how much we know about Springfield. Despite its "real" location being a mystery for decades, we still know when and how it was founded, we know the myth of the city's founding and the history of Jebediah Springfield, we know plenty of legends, fun facts, and traditions, like the history of the Springfield lemon tree and the tying of onions to belts. There are places, companies, and brands that are as well-known as real-world ones. Like Duff Beer.

Homer Simpson's beer of choice, Duff is more than just a fictional brand, it is an icon, named by Time as one of the most influential fictional companies of all time. Like most things in "The Simpsons," there are myths around the creation of Duff, like the belief that Duff was named after Guns n' Roses bass guitarist Duff McKagan.