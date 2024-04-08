Dr. Hibbert's Name In The Simpsons Is Secretly A Deep-Cut SNL Reference

Dr. Julius Hibbert first appeared on "The Simpsons" in the episode "Bart the Daredevil" (December 6, 1990). In that particular episode, Bart (Nancy Cartwright) was toying with the idea of being an Evel Knieval-type stunt performer, aiming to leap over Springfield Gorge on a skateboard. As a warning, Bart was taken to see Dr. Hibbert who took the boy to a special wing of Springfield hospital. In it were nothing but children who had injured themselves after imitating stunts they saw on TV. "I won't even subject you to the horrors of our Three Stooges ward," Dr. Hibbert gravely intones.

From 1990 through 2021, Dr. Hibbert was played by Harry Shearer. When viewers became sensitive to how many white actors have played animated Black characters throughout the history of animation, Shearer stepped aside and Kevin Michael Richardson took over the role.

Dr. Hibbert was kindly, bemused, but possessed of a strangely cold bedside manner. When Bart comes to see Dr. Hibbert later in the series having glued novelty toys to his face, Dr. Hibbert extracts a savage-looking multi-needled weapon declaring Bart needed a painful series of injections from it. Bart sweats in terror ... causing the toys to fall off. Dr. Hibbert explained, then, that sweat was the key, and that the needle gun was a mere button applicator he used as a prop. Why, Bart asks, didn't he just raise the termostat? "It had to be fear sweat!" Dr. Hibbert yells.

According to the "Simpsons" history book "Springfield Confidental" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, the name of Dr. Julius Hibbert wasn't a mere creation of the "Simpsons" writers, but a reference to a real person. It seems a "Simpsons" writer was friends with a comedian named Julia Hibbert, perhaps better known by her unmarried name, Julia Sweeney.