The Simpsons Gives A Beloved Side Character An Origin Story After 36 Years

Spoilers ahead for "The Simpsons" season 37 episode "¡The Fall Guy-Yi-Yi!"

"The Simpsons" is a cultural institution, one of the best and most influential TV shows of all time, and one big key to the show's success is its large ensemble of characters. As charming and beloved as the titular Simpsons family is, it is the dozens upon dozens of quirky, memorable, distinct people that populate the town of Springfield who make the show special. These are characters that could easily lead their own episodes, and often do — one of the all-time best episodes of the show being a collection of shorts about side characters.

But as beloved as the side characters of "The Simpsons" are, we still don't know a whole lot about some of them. "The Simpsons" is not like "One Piece" or "Star Wars" where every single Glup Shitto gets an extensive backstory. Instead, the show mostly just repeats flashbacks of Homer and Marge but with updated references — even if it means making fans angry because Homer and Marge are now millennials. Then there's the odd episode that reveals something big about a character we've known for decades, like when Carl is revealed to have Icelandic heritage in season 14 (then revealed his last name 10 years later).

Now, after 36 years on air, "The Simpsons" is giving another beloved side character the origin story they deserved, and it's one of the best episodes in a while. That character is Pedro Chespirito, also known as Bumblebee Man, the star of his own slapstick comedy show on Channel 8.