The Simpsons Boss Has A Message For Fans Upset That Homer And Marge Are Now Millennials

It's hard to talk about "The Simpsons" these days without having an existential crisis over the age of the characters. If Bart had aged normally, he'd be 46 right now. Homer should be deep into his 70s, and even Maggie should be a fully-grown 37-year old. Even the news of a second "Simpsons" movie coming out in 2027, which should've been a wholly happy affair, came with the sobering reminder that we are now further away from the first movie than the first movie was from the show's 1989 premiere. Time keeps on slipping and we're all going to die one day, though rest assured Lisa will still be 8 years old when that day comes.

The result of the characters' immortality is that the show has to work with a floating timeline rather than the realistic timeline a live-action sitcom would operate under. Because the characters must stay the same age, their birth years must continually be updated. This leads to some storylines in later seasons that horrify fans of only classic-era "Simpsons," like the season 32 episode "Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars?" which featured a flashback of Homer as a '90s teen. The recent season 37 premiere doubled down on this approach with a storyline where Lisa cashes in on '90s nostalgia by wearing the old clothes of Marge, who was a '90s kid. That's right: Homer and Marge are millennials now, not baby boomers.

Showrunner Matt Selman defended this approach in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview, telling fans, "I don't give an eff. The options are: we don't do flashback shows ever and we don't mention the past ever, which creatively handcuffs us, or we are playful and silly, which is the DNA of the show, and we have fun with whatever generation the show is airing in."