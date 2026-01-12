A Star Wars Fixture Played A Small But Powerful Role In Battlestar Galactica

Actor Sam Witwer loves "Star Wars" just as much as "Star Wars" loves him. Since his performance as the voice and motion-capture model for Starkiller, Darth Vader's apprentice, in the video game "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed," Witwer has popped up again and again in the galaxy far, far away. (His encyclopedic "Star Wars" knowledge has helped out his performances.)

While Starkiller has his face, Witwer is even more beloved by "Star Wars" fans for voicing Darth Maul since the Sith Lord's improbable but acclaimed return in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Witwer is now the definitive Maul actor. Both Witwer and Maul's original voice, Peter Serafinowicz, were brought back to record Maul's lines for "Solo," and Witwer's voiceover was chosen for the final cut. He's also going to return as Maul for the new series, "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," out in 2026.

"Star Wars" is not Witwer's only dance with space opera, though. Before he was Starkiller, his first recurring TV role was on the reimagined "Battlestar Galactica" as Alex Quartararo, call-sign Crashdown. Crashdown, who served on a "Raptor" spacecraft, was partnered with Sharon Valerii/Boomer (Grace Park), the Raptor's pilot. (If the Vipers in "Galactica" are fighter jets in space, a Raptor is both a signal-jamming jet and a troop transport helicopter.)

In a discussion with his former "Battlestar" and "Clone Wars" co-star Katee Sackhoff on "The Sackhoff Show," Witwer said that, being a huge fan of the "Galactica" pilot mini-series, he chased a role on the show. "I thought it was just the coolest damn show I'd ever seen," Witwer recalled, and so he pushed his agent to get him an audition for it. While he ultimately wasn't on the show for long, he still left happy with a chance to "contribute" to it.