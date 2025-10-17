A Star Wars Actor Is Calling Out A Major Issue With The Movie Industry

Sam Witwer's name will likely be familiar to "Star Wars" obsessives. Beginning in 2011, Witwer has been heavily involved in many "Star Wars" projects, playing The Son (as well a various others) in the animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." He also turned up in "Star Wars Rebels," "Star Wars: Resistance," and provided vocals for various background characters in the feature film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." His most notable role may be playing the voice of Darth Maul in both "Clone Wars" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." He also had uncredited cameos in shows like "The Book of Boba Fett," "Andor," and "Ahsoka." He has voiced characters in many, many "Star Wars" video games, and even narrated "Star Wars" audio novels.

Witwer, like so many professionals, was bitten by the acting bug in high school, performing in various school productions, before being accepted into Juilliard for college. He didn't graduate, but continued to pursue acting as a profession, leading to commercial work and jobs as background characters on hit TV shows like "ER" and as recurring figures on shows like "Dexter" and "Battlestar Galactica." His first movie was playing an unnamed henchman in the kooky actioner "Crank." His credits are plentiful besides.

On X/Twitter, Witwer recently called out a problem he has encountered with working on high-profile, effects-heavy projects like "Star Wars." Many of the roles he plays, he noted, aren't just voice roles, but involve physical motion-capture technology, mapping his movements directly onto animated characters. Despite all the physical labor involved in such a performance, though, Witwer is still generally credited as "(Voice)." He made this comment in reaction to a proposed documentary on the motion-capture tech that went into making "Avatar." Motion-capture, he feels, is more than just (Voice).