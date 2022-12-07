Why It Was Terrifying For Zoe Saldaña To Return To Neytiri In Avatar: The Way Of Water

This month, audiences are making their return to the world of Pandora with the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's ambitious, cutting-edge blockbuster, "Avatar: The Way of Water." For all of us at home, it has been a long 13 years since the original took over the world — long enough that some of us can't even seem to remember the first film's significant cultural impact. But, for Zoe Saldaña, who is returning to reprise her role as the Na'vi princess Neytiri in the "Avatar" sequel, shooting for not just the second movie but also the next two consecutive sequels started way back in 2017.

We've only seen one part of Neytiri's journey, but Saldaña has stayed emotionally connected to her Na'vi character for a significant amount of time, keeping her alive through advanced motion-capture technology, which has been even more enhanced to capture the nuances of swimming underwater. Through Neytiri and her role as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Saldaña has found herself to be involved in some of the most profitable films of all time, making her a science-fiction icon.

Though you'd assume this kind of thing comes naturally to Saldaña, returning to embody Neytiri in "Avatar: The Way of Water" was actually a "terrifying" experience for the actress. This week, in a press conference for the "Avatar" sequel, Saldaña shared that re-discovering Neytiri's place in the world was a much more complicated process.