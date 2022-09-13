How James Cameron's Avatar Became Zoe Saldaña's Personal Acting School

Before she became the queen of modern sci-fi franchises, I knew Zoe Saldaña for her feature film debut in "Center Stage." Released in 2000, the movie takes place at the fictional American Ballet Academy, a place where the only thing more intense and over-the-top than the dance classes is the Drama™ percolating behind closed doors. It's a gloriously soapy, contrived film full of marvelous dance routines, some of which allow Saldaña to show off her real-life skills from training in ballet when she was younger.

Saldaña's background in dance would come to serve her well in her many action-heavy movie roles, not least of which was that of the Na'vi warrior Neytiri in "Avatar." James Cameron's 2009 mega-blockbuster came out the same year Saldaña played Nyota Uhura in J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek," both of which combined to cement her as a star five years prior to her turn as Gamora in "Guardians of the Galaxy." But of those three sci-fi films, it's perhaps unsurprisingly Cameron's tentpole that really prepared Saldaña for her future as an actor.

In a virtual press conference timed to coincide with the upcoming theatrical re-release of "Avatar" attended by /Film's Bill Bria, Saldaña was asked how working on Cameron's film changed her as an actor. Besides making it possible for her to continue her career and support her family financially, Saldaña said it "instilled in me that discipline to dig deeper, to create a backstory for [my] character, because ... you need to know where your characters come from." But more than that, she said the movie gave her the education in acting she had never formally received.