Zoe Saldana Was Moved To Tears By The Opening Of Avatar 2

"I can get choked up just talking about it, because I was able to see just 20 minutes of the second installment right before the year ended, last year. And I was speechless, I was moved to tears. One thing nobody really knows about Jim [Cameron] is that Jim is also a big crier, so... [laughs] [...] This story is going to be compelling. Avatar 2 is definitely a leap from the Avatar 1, so I think you really have to brace yourself for it, but it's going to be an adventure you will not forget."

Okay, I'm really trying hard to picture Cameron in tears, but I cannot ask this much of my brain today.

We're going to be seeing a lot of underwater work in "Avatar 2," with the cast not only having to be certified in scuba, but learning to hold their breath in a freedive for up to seven-and-a-half-minutes at a time. The title for the longest freedive on set that we know of so far is Kate Winslet. Now I'm not saying you have to cast her in any upcoming "Aquaman" movies, but I'm not not saying that.

In addition to Saldaña and Winslet, the film stars returning actors Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Giovanni Ribisi, Matt Gerald, and Stephen Lang, as well as new cast members Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin.

