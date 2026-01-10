An Underrated Jennifer Lopez Sci-Fi Movie Helped Inspire Stranger Things Season 5

As most "Stranger Things" fans know, the Netflix series is stuffed with pop-culture references big and small, from the obvious bordering on product placement to the much more subtle. Given the show's 1980s setting, the majority of these references tend to be to '80s products, shows, music, and films. In season 5 alone, we've seen '80s classics like "Good Morning Vietnam," "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors," and "The Goonies" turn up either literally or figuratively. Yet "Stranger Things" is a 21st-century show, and thus nothing is holding it back from making allusions to and taking inspiration from things that came out in the decades since the '80s. One standout example appears in season 5's "Chapter Six: Escape From Camazotz," in which a pack of Demogorgons hunts some of our Hawkins heroes in a manner highly reminiscent of the Velociraptors in the kitchen from 1993's "Jurassic Park."

There's a more obscure reference to another film lurking within an entire plotline of the fifth season, in which poor Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) is abducted by Vecna, aka Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower), and taken to a realm within Henry's mind, where she and other abducted children are being held in Creel's literal mind game. The concept of Holly and others being trapped inside the mind of an evil killer is one that Matt and Ross Duffer borrowed from an underrated sci-fi thriller starring Jennifer Lopez: Tarsem Singh's "The Cell," from 2000. The brothers initially thought of the film as inspiration for what would happen to Max (Sadie Sink) and Vecna after season four, and although Max is still very much a part of the plotline as filmed, the eventual addition of Holly helped solidify their choice to homage Singh's eerie, vibrant film.