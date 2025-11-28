Stranger Things Season 5 Pays Homage To An Underrated '80s War Movie

"Stranger Things" is loaded with references to beloved movies, particularly those that were released in the 1980s. Given the nature of the story (kids fighting monsters in a small town), the Duffer Brothers' hit Netflix series wears its horror and sci-fi influences on its sleeves. However, there are nods to flicks spanning various genres, including war movies and comedies. Case in point — "Stranger Things" season 5 pays tribute to 1987's "Good Morning, Vietnam," the underrated Barry Levinson-directed classic starring Robin Williams as a radio DJ tasked with entertaining U.S. troops during the titular conflict. That said, the Duffer Brothers' series throws more monsters and mayhem into the mix.

"Stranger Things" season 4 ends with the Upside Down spilling into Hawkins, Indiana, teasing a showdown for the ages between humans and creatures. Unfortunately, it also results in the town being quarantined by the U.S. military in season 5, but it's more entertaining than it sounds. You see, Robin (Maya Hawke) has landed a job as a presenter at the local radio station, where she broadcasts news to the residents of the once-sleepy Hawkins.

Let's take a second to work out this puzzle. A character with the same forename as Robin Williams? Who has a radio job in a militarized zone? That's a love letter to "Good Morning, Vietnam" if there ever was one. Sure, Robin doesn't perform unorthodox comedy routines or do Elvis impersonations like Williams' character in the movie while she's on the air, but the connections are obvious — and Hawke doesn't deny it.