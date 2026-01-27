Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Rejected Two Pivotal Marvel Movie Roles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Joaquin Phoenix has long been one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men. Thanks to roles in movies like "Gladiator" and "Walk the Line," he became one of those rare actors who can afford to be very choosy about the roles they take on. So, even at the peak of the superhero movie boom, when Marvel came calling Phoenix didn't have to say yes. In fact, he turned down not one but two massive Marvel roles.

The first was Hulk, aka Bruce Banner. When Edward Norton left the role following "The Incredible Hulk," Marvel Studios needed to find a new actor for "The Avengers." Mark Ruffalo ended up getting the part, but in July 2010, Phoenix was reported to be an actor of interest for Hulk. He declined the offer.

After that, Phoenix was reported to be in final talks for the lead in "Doctor Strange" in late 2014. Despite things looking near certain for a bit, if the press was to be believed, it didn't come to pass. Benedict Cumberbatch donned the cloak instead. Either of these roles could have altered the course of Phoenix's career.

"When I was younger I was probably a bit of a snob about that," Phoenix said about his resistance to blockbusters in 2015. "I've flirted with several of those films, having meetings and getting close, but ultimately it never felt like they'd really be fulfilling. There were too many requirements that went against my instincts for character. I've been spoiled. I've never had to make those compromises. I've not met a director yet with one of those films where we go through the script, they say: 'You know what, f*** this set-piece, let's focus on the character!' I understand, but it's best I don't do it."