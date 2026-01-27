Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Rejected Two Pivotal Marvel Movie Roles
Joaquin Phoenix has long been one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men. Thanks to roles in movies like "Gladiator" and "Walk the Line," he became one of those rare actors who can afford to be very choosy about the roles they take on. So, even at the peak of the superhero movie boom, when Marvel came calling Phoenix didn't have to say yes. In fact, he turned down not one but two massive Marvel roles.
The first was Hulk, aka Bruce Banner. When Edward Norton left the role following "The Incredible Hulk," Marvel Studios needed to find a new actor for "The Avengers." Mark Ruffalo ended up getting the part, but in July 2010, Phoenix was reported to be an actor of interest for Hulk. He declined the offer.
After that, Phoenix was reported to be in final talks for the lead in "Doctor Strange" in late 2014. Despite things looking near certain for a bit, if the press was to be believed, it didn't come to pass. Benedict Cumberbatch donned the cloak instead. Either of these roles could have altered the course of Phoenix's career.
"When I was younger I was probably a bit of a snob about that," Phoenix said about his resistance to blockbusters in 2015. "I've flirted with several of those films, having meetings and getting close, but ultimately it never felt like they'd really be fulfilling. There were too many requirements that went against my instincts for character. I've been spoiled. I've never had to make those compromises. I've not met a director yet with one of those films where we go through the script, they say: 'You know what, f*** this set-piece, let's focus on the character!' I understand, but it's best I don't do it."
Joaquin Phoenix eventually played Joker in the DC Universe
When it came to "Doctor Strange," director Scott Derrickson shed light on the situation in an interview with /Film in April 2024.
"I met with a bunch of actors, and Joaquin was the one that I spent the most time with. As we continued to talk, it became clear to me that Joaquin didn't really belong in that movie and probably never belonged in the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]. He's a very specific guy with very specific goals as an actor, and a very specific way of performing. I think it became clear to both of us that this might not be a good fit."
What's remarkable is that Phoenix also turned down a big DC role, as he was eyed to play Lex Luthor in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Jesse Eisenberg took on the role after Phoenix passed. Again, that could have altered his career. Phoenix instead starred in movies like "The Master," "Her," and "Inherent Vice."
Phoenix would eventually find his way to the realm of comic book cinema when he took on the role of Arthur Fleck in 2019's "Joker." Director Todd Phillips helmed the R-rated origin story based on the classic Batman foe. "Joker" became a gigantic success, taking in $1 billion at the box office. It also netted Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.
Even though 2024's "Joker: Folie a Deux" became one of that year's biggest flops, it feels safe to say that Phoenix held out for the right role to suit his talents. It also was separate from everything else in the DC Universe, allowing him to explore something far more unique and character-driven.