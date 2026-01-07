It: Welcome To Derry Might Feature An Homage To A Popular '80s Horror Comedy

"It: Welcome to Derry" was a trove of references, Easter eggs, and homages to Stephen King lore. But it also included several allusions to other horror favorites. Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the season 1 finale includes what could very easily be interpreted as an homage to "Killer Klowns from Outer Space," which would make a lot of sense given the story told in the HBO series.

"Welcome to Derry" contained scenes that foreshadowed events in "The Shining" and included a subtle reference to the inaugural King tome "Carrie." It even snuck in a surreptitious nod to one an under-seen King TV series in a moment from the harrowing seventh episode that almost nobody caught. But while the show was designed as what co-creator and showrunner Jason Fuchs called "a love letter to Stephen King canon," it also paid tribute to wider horror history.

"Welcome to Derry" managed to pay homage to a classic movie villain in its finale wherein Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) kidnaps almost every kid in Derry and marches them to their doom while driving a cart similar to the one used by Sir Robert Helpmann's Child Catcher in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." Now, it looks as though the creators may have snuck in a subtle "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" reference, too. Redditors have speculated that Pennywise' grim high school auditorium performance in the final episode of season 1 was inspired by a similar scene from the 1988 sci-fi horror — and they might be onto something.