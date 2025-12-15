The IT: Welcome To Derry's Strangest Moment Pays Homage To A Classic Movie Villain

This article contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of "It: Welcome to Derry."

The "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale opens with Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård) singing a catchy tune to some school children — a classic jingle about wanting to eat their faces. Afterward, Pennywise uses his powers to lure the kids out of the school and into his cart for the real nightmare to begin. It's a strange, horrifying, and downright creepy sequence — and it might make viewers think of a certain villain from one of the best musicals of all time.

In Ken Hughes' "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," children are tormented by the evil Child Catcher (Sir Robert Helpmann), who lures them into his cart with candy and rides away. Just like Pennywise, Child Catcher is also known for scaring his victims with his words, using lines like "The Baroness will have your teeth for a necklace and your eyeballs for earrings" to exude pure menace.

Pennywise's methods are more violent than Child Catcher's, sure, but there are enough similarities between the pair for this homage to make sense. What's more, the nod to "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" actually ties into some of the more controversial aspects of "It: Welcome to Derry."