It: Welcome To Derry's Season 1 Finale Includes A Nod To Stephen King's Carrie

The "It: Welcome to Derry" finale was the series at its best and worst, wrapping up season 1 in a satisfying way while also falling prey to fan service and some dodgy plot machinations. If you happen to be a Stephen King fan, though, you probably loved a lot of what you saw. Like the rest of the season, the final episode was packed with easter eggs, callbacks, and references to the author's wider work, which overall made "Welcome to Derry" crucial viewing for King fans. But those fans might not have picked up on every reference. Did you, for instance, catch the "Carrie" influence in the finale episode's opening scene?

From the outset, "Welcome to Derry" was designed to expand the world established by the 2017 "It" movie and its 2019 follow-up "It Chapter Two." But rather than simply providing a backstory to It and Pennywise, the series creators set out to introduce mass audiences to more arcane aspects of King lore. That's why you'll see multiple turtle allusions, which reference the great cosmic being known as Maturin (yes, a giant turtle is the hero in the King meta-narrative).

One of the less arcane but similarly subtle references came in the finale episode when Pennywise gathered the helpless students of Derry High School in the auditorium before hypnotizing them all with his Deadlights and abducting them, eventually leading them all towards a magical tree (again, the finale was sort of dodgy plot-wise). That scene in the auditorium, however, was far from dodgy, opening the episode with a delightfully twisted vignette that saw the school principal beheaded in the most gruesome way possible before a crowd of terrified teens. All of which was, according to co-creator and showrunner Jason Fuchs, "100% inspired by 'Carrie.'"