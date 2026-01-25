Hollywood Thought James Cameron's Avatar Would Flop While It Was In Theaters

It's happened several times throughout James Cameron's career. It happened with "Titanic" in 1997, and it happened with each of his three "Avatar" movies in 2009, 2022, and 2025. Cameron aims high, taking on one of the biggest, most ambitious film projects of all time. Audiences and investors admire the ambition but mock the expense, laughing that Cameron's ultra-expensive, effects-based movie has no chance of recouping its losses. Cameron has made some of the most expensive movies of all time, and his career has long been riddled with doubters who are skeptical about his ability to make the money back.

Each time, he has proven the doubters wrong. "Titanic," "Avatar," and "Avatar: The Way of Water" all become some of the highest-grossing films of all time. (At last measure, those three films are in the top five, alongside "Ne Zha II" and "Avengers: Endgame.") As of this writing, "Avatar: Fire and Ash" is already one of the 10 highest-grossing films of the year domestically, and one of the five highest internationally. It is likely to surpass the billion-dollar mark in the next few weeks. It's not quite a mega-hit on the same scale as Cameron's previous three movies, but it's hardly a failure. The lesson seems to be that Cameron always was and always will be a sure bet, at least when it comes to the box office.

One can look back to 2009 to see a lot of the skepticism at play about "Avatar" in particular. The film opened at #1 at the box office on December 19, grossing $73 million in its opening weekend. That was reported on by the New York Times, and the 2009 article was peppered with doubtful language. There was certainly no prediction that it would become the highest-grossing movie of all time.